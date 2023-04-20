Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,385 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

