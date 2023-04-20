Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,551 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,551 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

