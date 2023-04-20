Dfpg Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 173.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The firm has a market cap of $289.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

