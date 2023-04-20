Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $185.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.89. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $207.17.

Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of research firms have commented on DEO. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,200 ($51.97) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

