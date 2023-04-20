Dfpg Investments LLC Takes Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $217.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.