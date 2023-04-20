Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,106 shares of company stock worth $3,679,503. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

