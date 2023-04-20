Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 77,132 shares.The stock last traded at $28.62 and had previously closed at $29.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $663.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.00.
Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 72.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $137,731.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,416 shares of company stock valued at $528,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 366.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Further Reading
