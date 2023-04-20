Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $185.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.63.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

