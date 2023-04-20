EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.71. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 165,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 310.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

