Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.3 %
Endeavour Mining stock opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.15.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
