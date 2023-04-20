EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Position Cut by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,882 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in EQT were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in EQT by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

