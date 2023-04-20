Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Etsy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,571 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

