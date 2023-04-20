Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 301,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,147,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

