Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

