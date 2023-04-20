Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Fastly Stock Down 1.9 %

Fastly stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $97,537.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $176,263.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,541,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,290,648.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $97,537.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,191 shares of company stock worth $3,749,197. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile



Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

