Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Shares Up 3.3%

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.05. 180,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 850,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

