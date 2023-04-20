Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,121.88 ($13.88).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FEVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.37) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.85) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($12.87) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,272.91 ($15.75) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,875 ($23.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,154.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,080.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,100.00, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Fevertree Drinks Increases Dividend

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 10.68 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.63. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,619.05%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

