Financial Comparison: BRC (BRCC) and Its Peers

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BRC to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BRC and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 BRC Competitors 178 1209 1551 34 2.48

BRC currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 108.76%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 92.44%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRC is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

BRC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC’s peers have a beta of 0.50, meaning that their average share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRC and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $301.31 million -$82.91 million -2.76 BRC Competitors $11.26 billion $1.66 billion 40.75

BRC’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BRC. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BRC and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -27.51% 473.27% 85.68% BRC Competitors -44.63% 2.10% -11.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.0% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRC beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

