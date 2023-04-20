Financial Contrast: YS Biopharma (YS) and Its Competitors

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare YS Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for YS Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 115 593 883 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 251.98%. Given YS Biopharma’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 2.16 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.32 billion -$7.50 million -8.85

YS Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

