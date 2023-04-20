First National Trust Co Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

