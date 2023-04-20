First National Trust Co Buys 1,041 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.96.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

