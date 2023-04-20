First National Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.