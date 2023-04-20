First National Trust Co Purchases 122 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

GE stock opened at $99.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $99.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

