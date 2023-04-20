First National Trust Co Purchases Shares of 7,330 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 191.5% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,561,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.4 %

HCC opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

