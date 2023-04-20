First National Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 3.0 %

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.