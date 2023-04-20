First National Trust Co Sells 259 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 117,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 301,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,147,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $296.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.36 and its 200 day moving average is $305.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

