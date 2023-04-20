First National Trust Co Sells 261 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

