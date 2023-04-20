First National Trust Co Sells 3,563 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.28.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

