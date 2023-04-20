First National Trust Co Sells 365 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

