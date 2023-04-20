First National Trust Co Takes $521,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

