Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) PT Raised to C$4.75

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.65 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FMCXF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.