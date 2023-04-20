Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 50,202 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $76,307.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,065,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24.

Forge Global Price Performance

FRGE stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $34.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth $8,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forge Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 479.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 395,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 32.3% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

