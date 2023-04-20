Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 64,018 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 64,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $107,550.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,135,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $76,307.04.

Forge Global Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global during the third quarter worth about $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 395,881 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

