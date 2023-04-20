FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,600.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Articles

