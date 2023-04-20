FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. HC Wainwright began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In related news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $202,419.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,718 shares of company stock worth $1,529,846. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,223,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 405,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.70.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. Equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

