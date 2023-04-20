FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 4,290,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. HC Wainwright began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.
Insider Activity at FTC Solar
In related news, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,963.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $202,419.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sasan Aminpour sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 923,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 532,718 shares of company stock worth $1,529,846. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar
FTC Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.70.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. Equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.