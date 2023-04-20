FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report issued on Sunday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of SKT opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.81. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

