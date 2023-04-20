FY2024 Earnings Estimate for The Boeing Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

BA opened at $208.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 307.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.12. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

