FY2024 EPS Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.
Marathon Oil Price Performance
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,164,000 after purchasing an additional 552,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.