General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in General Motors by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

