Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.95.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

