Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

