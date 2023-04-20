HC Wainwright Weighs in on Genfit S.A.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Genfit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genfit’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Get Genfit alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Genfit Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Genfit has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNFT. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Genfit during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genfit during the third quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Genfit by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.