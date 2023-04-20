HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

HCA opened at $272.99 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average of $242.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,159 shares of company stock worth $22,688,959 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

