Head to Head Comparison: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) vs. Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and Aware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $489.72 million 9.45 $107.99 million $2.76 45.30 Aware $16.01 million 2.28 -$1.73 million ($0.08) -21.75

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

92.6% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Qualys has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 22.05% 29.43% 14.15% Aware -10.79% -18.11% -15.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Qualys and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 7 5 0 2.21 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qualys currently has a consensus target price of $143.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Aware has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. Given Aware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aware is more favorable than Qualys.

Summary

Qualys beats Aware on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

