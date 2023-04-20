Head-To-Head Review: Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) versus Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -156.02% -48.65% -40.01% Aeterna Zentaris N/A -29.85% -21.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Homology Medicines and Aeterna Zentaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $3.21 million 18.51 -$5.01 million ($0.11) -9.36 Aeterna Zentaris $5.64 million 2.71 -$22.73 million ($4.63) -0.68

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Homology Medicines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aeterna Zentaris. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeterna Zentaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeterna Zentaris has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Homology Medicines and Aeterna Zentaris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Homology Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $6.85, suggesting a potential upside of 565.05%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Aeterna Zentaris.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the translation of proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technology into novel treatments for patients with rare genetic diseases. The company was founded in March 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

