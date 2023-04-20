Head-To-Head Survey: Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) & Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS)

Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.44 $405.00 million $2.10 7.10

Analyst Recommendations

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Inflection Point Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inflection Point Acquisition and Leonardo DRS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Inflection Point Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Inflection Point Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inflection Point Acquisition is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Profitability

This table compares Inflection Point Acquisition and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36% Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76%

Risk & Volatility

Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Inflection Point Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

