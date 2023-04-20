Head-To-Head Survey: Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) versus Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.62% 91.04% 8.26% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 3.95% 12.41% 2.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 2.92 $221.55 million $0.34 32.35 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $13.37 billion 0.27 $178.11 million $1.21 7.14

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home. The Professionals segment indicates that commercialization of products is oriented toward organizations like hotels, restaurants, offices and factories. The company’s brands are Huggies, KleenBebé, Kleenex, Kimlark, Pétalo, Cottonelle, Suavel, Evenflo, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, Keranove, LYS, Fancy, Depend and Kotex. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mexico, Mexico.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine. The Energy and Environmental Plant segment engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial gas turbines, prime movers, industrial machinery, boilers, environmental equipment, steel structures, crushers. The Precision Machines and Robots segment engages in the manufacture and sale of hydraulic equipment and industrial robots. The Ship Ocean segment engages in the manufacture and sale of ships. The Vehicle segment engages in the sale and manufacture of railroad vehicle. The Motorcycle and engine segment engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, four-wheeled buggy vehicles (ATV), versatile four-wheeled vehicles, personal watercraft (jet skis), general-purpose gasoline engines. The Other segment engages in the Brokerage and mediation of commerce, sales and orders. The company was founded by Shozo Kawasaki in April 1878 a

