Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

HES has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $144.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Insider Activity

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hess by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

