iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 268,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 442,021 shares.The stock last traded at $26.64 and had previously closed at $26.65.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $820.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 120.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

