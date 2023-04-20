Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 228,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 691,833 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $12.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet cut Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innoviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $826.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

Insider Activity at Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld acquired 3,000 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,253,000 after buying an additional 92,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,207,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 271,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Innoviva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 114,784 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

